Luke AFB Honor Guard Perform at Luke Days 2026 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000490" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Luke Air Force Base honor guard performed for spectators at the Luke Days 2026 air show, Mar. 22, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Events that bring together service members and communities help reinforce support for the mission of the joint force. By bringing military aviation to the public, Luke Days 2026 gives the public an inside view to the readiness, discipline and coordination required to sustain combat capability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st. Class Adrian Borunda)