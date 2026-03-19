Members of the Luke Air Force Base honor guard performed for spectators at the Luke Days 2026 air show, Mar. 22, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Events that bring together service members and communities help reinforce support for the mission of the joint force. By bringing military aviation to the public, Luke Days 2026 gives the public an inside view to the readiness, discipline and coordination required to sustain combat capability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st. Class Adrian Borunda)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 18:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000490
|VIRIN:
|260322-Z-CZ735-1059
|Filename:
|DOD_111589070
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Luke AFB Honor Guard Perform at Luke Days 2026 B-Roll, by SFC Adrian Borunda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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