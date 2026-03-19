CORE26 | Arctic Sentry Continues

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000472" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video production was created to highlight U.S. Marines concluding training alongside NATO Allies and European partners during Exercise Cold Response 26. Following the conclusion of training in the High North, NATO Allies continue operations as part of NATO’s enhanced vigilance activity, Arctic Sentry. A key component of Arctic Sentry, Exercise Cold Response 26 is designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging Arctic environments. This video was created Mar. 21, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Noah Masog)