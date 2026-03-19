This video production was created to highlight U.S. Marines concluding training alongside NATO Allies and European partners during Exercise Cold Response 26. Following the conclusion of training in the High North, NATO Allies continue operations as part of NATO’s enhanced vigilance activity, Arctic Sentry. A key component of Arctic Sentry, Exercise Cold Response 26 is designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging Arctic environments. This video was created Mar. 21, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Noah Masog)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 12:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000472
|VIRIN:
|260321-M-EE367-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111588529
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CORE26 | Arctic Sentry Continues, by Sgt Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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