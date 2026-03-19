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    CORE26 | Arctic Sentry Continues

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    BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NORWAY

    03.20.2026

    Video by Sgt. Noah Masog  

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    This video production was created to highlight U.S. Marines concluding training alongside NATO Allies and European partners during Exercise Cold Response 26. Following the conclusion of training in the High North, NATO Allies continue operations as part of NATO’s enhanced vigilance activity, Arctic Sentry. A key component of Arctic Sentry, Exercise Cold Response 26 is designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging Arctic environments. This video was created Mar. 21, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Noah Masog)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 12:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000472
    VIRIN: 260321-M-EE367-1001
    Filename: DOD_111588529
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NO

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, CORE26 | Arctic Sentry Continues, by Sgt Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Cold Response
    Shoulder to Shoulder
    OTAN
    Arctic Sentry
    NATO
    USMC

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