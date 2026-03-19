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    Coast Guard conducts overflights of impacted areas following flash floods on Oahu

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    HALE'IWA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson  

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew assigned to Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, conducts surveys of impacted areas along the North Shore of Oahu March 21, 2026. Coast Guard aircrews conducted overflight assessments of areas impacted by severe rain storms and search for any signs of distress in Waialua and Haleiwa, Hawaii. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 03:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000466
    VIRIN: 260321-G-OX937-2002
    Filename: DOD_111588502
    Length: 00:03:22
    Location: HALE'IWA, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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