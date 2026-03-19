Coast Guard conducts overflights of impacted areas following flash floods on Oahu

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000466" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew assigned to Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, conducts surveys of impacted areas along the North Shore of Oahu March 21, 2026. Coast Guard aircrews conducted overflight assessments of areas impacted by severe rain storms and search for any signs of distress in Waialua and Haleiwa, Hawaii. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)