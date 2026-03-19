Coast Guard conducts overflights of impacted areas following flash floods on Oahu

A U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew assigned to Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii, surveys neighborhoods in Waialua and Haleiwa, Hawaii, March 21, 2026. Following heavy rain showers across the Hawaiian Islands, Coast Guard aircrews conducted overflights to assess impacted areas and search for any signs of distress in Waialua and Haleiwa. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 03:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000465
|VIRIN:
|260321-G-OX937-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111588501
|Length:
|00:04:11
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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