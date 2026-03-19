U.S. Navy and partner nation aircrews conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance operations during Exercise Sea Dragon 2026 in the vicinity of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 18. Sea Dragon is a U.S.-led, multinational exercise designed to train anti-submarine warfare tactics and to operate together in response to maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2026 04:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000448
|VIRIN:
|180326-N-JF950-1001
|PIN:
|SD2026
|Filename:
|DOD_111587984
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sea Dragon 2026 Highlights Allied Maritime Patrol Cooperation, by PO2 Ryan LeCompte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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