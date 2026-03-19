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    Sea Dragon 2026 Highlights Allied Maritime Patrol Cooperation

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    GUAM

    03.17.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan LeCompte 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    U.S. Navy and partner nation aircrews conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance operations during Exercise Sea Dragon 2026 in the vicinity of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 18. Sea Dragon is a U.S.-led, multinational exercise designed to train anti-submarine warfare tactics and to operate together in response to maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.22.2026 04:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000448
    VIRIN: 180326-N-JF950-1001
    PIN: SD2026
    Filename: DOD_111587984
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sea Dragon 2026 Highlights Allied Maritime Patrol Cooperation, by PO2 Ryan LeCompte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Andersen AFB
    ctf-72
    P-8A
    guam
    Partners & Allies
    Sea Dragon 2026

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