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    Coast Guard, partners rescue 7 people, 1 dog during flash floods on Oahu

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    WAIALUA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    An MH-60 Seahawk helicopter crew assigned to Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 rescues five people and one dog stranded on a rooftop during a flash flood in Waialua on Oahu March 20, 2026. The crew brought the survivors safely to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.21.2026 02:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000445
    VIRIN: 260320-G-G0214-2002
    Filename: DOD_111587890
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: WAIALUA, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    TAGS

    overflight
    flash flood
    HSM-37
    helicopter
    Hawaii
    rescue

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