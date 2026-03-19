Coast Guard, partners rescue 7 people, 1 dog during flash floods on Oahu

An MH-60 Seahawk helicopter crew assigned to Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 rescues five people and one dog stranded on a rooftop during a flash flood in Waialua on Oahu March 20, 2026. The crew brought the survivors safely to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2026 02:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000445
|VIRIN:
|260320-G-G0214-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111587890
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|WAIALUA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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