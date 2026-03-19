A video showcasing the Sailors assigned to the "Dusty Dogs" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 conducting aircraft maintenance and flight operations, Naval Station Norfolk, Va., Mar. 20, 2026. The "Dusty Dogs" are a part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, and deploy aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other capable ships to provide essential search and rescue, anti-surface warfare, personnel recovery, Naval Special Warfare support, combat logistics, antiterrorism force protection, vertical replenishment, medical evacuations, and other various overland and maritime capabilities to the strike group. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 20:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000435
|VIRIN:
|260320-N-OQ553-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111587639
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Dusty Dogs, by PO2 Miguel Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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