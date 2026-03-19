video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000435" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video showcasing the Sailors assigned to the "Dusty Dogs" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 conducting aircraft maintenance and flight operations, Naval Station Norfolk, Va., Mar. 20, 2026. The "Dusty Dogs" are a part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, and deploy aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other capable ships to provide essential search and rescue, anti-surface warfare, personnel recovery, Naval Special Warfare support, combat logistics, antiterrorism force protection, vertical replenishment, medical evacuations, and other various overland and maritime capabilities to the strike group. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)