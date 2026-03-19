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    The Dusty Dogs

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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Miguel Santiago 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    A video showcasing the Sailors assigned to the "Dusty Dogs" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 conducting aircraft maintenance and flight operations, Naval Station Norfolk, Va., Mar. 20, 2026. The "Dusty Dogs" are a part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3, and deploy aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other capable ships to provide essential search and rescue, anti-surface warfare, personnel recovery, Naval Special Warfare support, combat logistics, antiterrorism force protection, vertical replenishment, medical evacuations, and other various overland and maritime capabilities to the strike group. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 20:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000435
    VIRIN: 260320-N-OQ553-1001
    Filename: DOD_111587639
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Dusty Dogs, by PO2 Miguel Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Helicopiter Sea Combat Squadron

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