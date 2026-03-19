A video celebrating Valentine's Day aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Portsmouth, Va., Feb. 14, 2026. Eisenhower is moored at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for a Planned Incremental Availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Miguel Santiago)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 20:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000433
|VIRIN:
|260214-N-OQ553-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111587556
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Love Letter to IKE, by PO2 Miguel Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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