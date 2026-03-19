163d Attack Wing completes Combat Readiness Inspection, exercise Grizzly Talon, preparing for global operational environments

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000404" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 163d Attack Wing, California Air National Guard, conducted a nine-day combat readiness inspection, testing and validating the Wing’s ability to perform its mission in contingency and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) contested environments through March 20, 2026, March Air Reserve Base, Calif. Exercise Grizzly Talon is a crucial tool for assessing the Wing’s ability to execute mission-essential tasks through performance-based observations conducted by an inspector general team. During the exercise, inspectors evaluated mission execution, compliance, safety, and the Wing’s capability to operate under realistic contested conditions, such as a 24-hour power and computer network outage, jammed radios, flu-like symptoms, and loss of critical infrastructure. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Tech. Sgt. Austin Harvill)