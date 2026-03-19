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    163d Attack Wing completes Combat Readiness Inspection, exercise Grizzly Talon, preparing for global operational environments

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    MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill  

    163d Attack Wing   

    The 163d Attack Wing, California Air National Guard, conducted a nine-day combat readiness inspection, testing and validating the Wing’s ability to perform its mission in contingency and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) contested environments through March 20, 2026, March Air Reserve Base, Calif.   Exercise Grizzly Talon is a crucial tool for assessing the Wing’s ability to execute mission-essential tasks through performance-based observations conducted by an inspector general team. During the exercise, inspectors evaluated mission execution, compliance, safety, and the Wing’s capability to operate under realistic contested conditions, such as a 24-hour power and computer network outage, jammed radios, flu-like symptoms, and loss of critical infrastructure. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Tech. Sgt. Austin Harvill)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 15:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000404
    VIRIN: 260320-F-XD389-7533
    Filename: DOD_111587129
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: MORENO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US

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    TAGS

    readiness
    Inspect General
    163d ATKW
    inspection

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