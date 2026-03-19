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    50th anniversary memorial honoring four USAFE Airmen lost in tragic CH-53 mishap

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    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.16.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A ceremony for the 50th anniversary of the CH-53C Sembach crash is held at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 17, 2026. The memorial mourns the loss of four U.S. Air Force aircrew members who tragically lost their lives in the accident March 17, 1976. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 13:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000373
    VIRIN: 260317-F-VH914-2001
    Filename: DOD_111586836
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    This work, 50th anniversary memorial honoring four USAFE Airmen lost in tragic CH-53 mishap, by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Sembach
    CH-53C
    Helicopter
    50th Anniversary
    Super Jolly Green Giant

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