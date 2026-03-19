50th anniversary memorial honoring four USAFE Airmen lost in tragic CH-53 mishap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000373" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A ceremony for the 50th anniversary of the CH-53C Sembach crash is held at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 17, 2026. The memorial mourns the loss of four U.S. Air Force aircrew members who tragically lost their lives in the accident March 17, 1976. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)