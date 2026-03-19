50th anniversary memorial honoring four USAFE Airmen lost in tragic CH-53 mishap

A ceremony for the 50th anniversary of the CH-53C Sembach crash is held at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 17, 2026. The memorial mourns the loss of four U.S. Air Force aircrew members who tragically lost their lives in the accident March 17, 1976. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 13:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000373
|VIRIN:
|260317-F-VH914-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111586836
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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