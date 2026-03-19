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    68W Sustainment Training course at Fort McCoy MSTC

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Army Reserve combat medics participate in training March 5, 2026, for 68W Sustainment Training coordinated through the Medical Simulations Training Center (MSTC) at Fort McCoy, Wis. Between January and March 2026, more than 90 combat medics are completing the training according to career field requirements.
    Mr. Benjamin Leonard, MSTC Course Coordinator, and MSG Michael McCreay, ARMEDCOM NCOIC, talk about how combat medics don't get many chances for hands-on training with simulation equipment.
    Learn more about MSTC training by visiting the MSTC Sharepoint site at https://armyeitaas.sharepoint-mil.us/teams/FortMcCoyMSTC.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 13:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000372
    VIRIN: 260305-A-VQ984-6096
    Filename: DOD_111586831
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

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    This work, 68W Sustainment Training course at Fort McCoy MSTC, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    68W
    Fort McCoy
    Army Resereve
    MSTC

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