68W Sustainment Training course at Fort McCoy MSTC

Army Reserve combat medics participate in training March 5, 2026, for 68W Sustainment Training coordinated through the Medical Simulations Training Center (MSTC) at Fort McCoy, Wis. Between January and March 2026, more than 90 combat medics are completing the training according to career field requirements.
Mr. Benjamin Leonard, MSTC Course Coordinator, and MSG Michael McCreay, ARMEDCOM NCOIC, talk about how combat medics don't get many chances for hands-on training with simulation equipment.
Learn more about MSTC training by visiting the MSTC Sharepoint site at https://armyeitaas.sharepoint-mil.us/teams/FortMcCoyMSTC.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 13:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000372
|VIRIN:
|260305-A-VQ984-6096
|Filename:
|DOD_111586831
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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