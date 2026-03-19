FBI Kansas City: Operation Spring Cleaning - PSAs from FBI & Law Enforcement Partners

FBI Kansas City and law enforcement partners announced the results of Operation Spring Cleaning that occurred in Springfield, MO, between March 16 - March 20, 2026.
Quoted law enforcement partners include: (00:08) Jeanette Milazzo, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, FBI Kansas City; (00:38) Gordon Mallory, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, ATF, Kansas City; (01:14) Paul Williams, Chief of Police, Springfield Police Department; (01:26) John Schrock, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, DEA St. Louis; (01:51) Jim Arnott, Sheriff, Greene County, Missouri; (02:30) Joe Campbell, Police Chief, Nixa Police Department, Nixa, Missouri.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 13:34
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1000371
|VIRIN:
|260320-O-D0355-4417
|Filename:
|DOD_111586794
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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