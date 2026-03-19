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    FBI Kansas City: Operation Spring Cleaning - PSAs from FBI & Law Enforcement Partners

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    SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Courtesy Video

    FBI Field Offices

    FBI Kansas City and law enforcement partners announced the results of Operation Spring Cleaning that occurred in Springfield, MO, between March 16 - March 20, 2026.

    Quoted law enforcement partners include: (00:08) Jeanette Milazzo, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, FBI Kansas City; (00:38) Gordon Mallory, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, ATF, Kansas City; (01:14) Paul Williams, Chief of Police, Springfield Police Department; (01:26) John Schrock, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, DEA St. Louis; (01:51) Jim Arnott, Sheriff, Greene County, Missouri; (02:30) Joe Campbell, Police Chief, Nixa Police Department, Nixa, Missouri.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 13:34
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1000371
    VIRIN: 260320-O-D0355-4417
    Filename: DOD_111586794
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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