260318-N-XA496-1001 Airman Skyluv Rios and Airman Jesse Arguello, aircrew students assigned to Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC), are interviewed by local media outlets onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., Mar. 17. Rios and Arguello rescued a man from his submerged vehicle after experiencing a medical emergency and rendered first aid while waiting for emergency medical services to arrive on Mar. 15, 2026. NASC continuously identifies and implements improved education, teaching, and personnel services in support of the Navy’s mission using a well-rounded curriculum of academics and physical training, producing the highest quality officer and enlisted aviation personnel for the U. S. military. (Official U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)
Video contains Interveiw Clips and accompanying B-roll footage.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 13:07
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1000370
|VIRIN:
|260318-N-XA496-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111586791
|Length:
|00:07:38
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|AMERICAN FORK, UTAH, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NASC Sailors Tell First-Hand Account of Heroic Rescue, by PO2 Kyleigh Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NASC Sailors Tell First-Hand Account of Heroic Rescue
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