NASC Sailors Tell First-Hand Account of Heroic Rescue

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000370" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

260318-N-XA496-1001 Airman Skyluv Rios and Airman Jesse Arguello, aircrew students assigned to Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC), are interviewed by local media outlets onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., Mar. 17. Rios and Arguello rescued a man from his submerged vehicle after experiencing a medical emergency and rendered first aid while waiting for emergency medical services to arrive on Mar. 15, 2026. NASC continuously identifies and implements improved education, teaching, and personnel services in support of the Navy’s mission using a well-rounded curriculum of academics and physical training, producing the highest quality officer and enlisted aviation personnel for the U. S. military. (Official U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)



Video contains Interveiw Clips and accompanying B-roll footage.