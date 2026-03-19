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    NASC Sailors Tell First-Hand Account of Heroic Rescue

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    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    260318-N-XA496-1001 Airman Skyluv Rios and Airman Jesse Arguello, aircrew students assigned to Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC), are interviewed by local media outlets onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., Mar. 17. Rios and Arguello rescued a man from his submerged vehicle after experiencing a medical emergency and rendered first aid while waiting for emergency medical services to arrive on Mar. 15, 2026. NASC continuously identifies and implements improved education, teaching, and personnel services in support of the Navy’s mission using a well-rounded curriculum of academics and physical training, producing the highest quality officer and enlisted aviation personnel for the U. S. military. (Official U.S. Navy video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)

    Video contains Interveiw Clips and accompanying B-roll footage.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 13:07
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1000370
    VIRIN: 260318-N-XA496-1001
    Filename: DOD_111586791
    Length: 00:07:38
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: AMERICAN FORK, UTAH, US
    Hometown: EL PASO, TEXAS, US

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    This work, NASC Sailors Tell First-Hand Account of Heroic Rescue, by PO2 Kyleigh Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    heroism
    United States Navy
    naval aviation schools command
    NETC Naval Education and Training Command
    rescue
    Water rescue

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