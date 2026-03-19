100th ARW FARP Team Tryouts

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kade Cowan and Airman 1st Class Travis Burger, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels support technicians, explain forward area refueling point (FARP) operations at RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 20, 2026. FARP operations enable rapid refueling capabilities in support of agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 12:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000360
|VIRIN:
|260320-F-RL213-6007
|Filename:
|DOD_111586670
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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