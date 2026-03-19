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    100th ARW FARP Team Tryouts

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    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.19.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kade Cowan and Airman 1st Class Travis Burger, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels support technicians, explain forward area refueling point (FARP) operations at RAF Mildenhall, England, Feb. 20, 2026. FARP operations enable rapid refueling capabilities in support of agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Iris Carpenter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 12:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000360
    VIRIN: 260320-F-RL213-6007
    Filename: DOD_111586670
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

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    This work, 100th ARW FARP Team Tryouts, by A1C Iris Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    LRS
    100th ARW
    Agile Combat Emloyment
    FARP
    fuel
    USAFE

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