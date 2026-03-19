This video was produced to promote the importance and value of the PCMS to Fort Carson. It will also show the audience how Fort Carson Soldiers are trained to do their jobs while protecting the rich cultural and historic areas they may encounter during maneuvers.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 10:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000350
|VIRIN:
|260312-O-UR003-7494
|Filename:
|DOD_111586439
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, PIÑON CANYON MANEUVER SITE 2026, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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