PIÑON CANYON MANEUVER SITE 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000350" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video was produced to promote the importance and value of the PCMS to Fort Carson. It will also show the audience how Fort Carson Soldiers are trained to do their jobs while protecting the rich cultural and historic areas they may encounter during maneuvers.