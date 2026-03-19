(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PIÑON CANYON MANEUVER SITE 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Video by John Switzer 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    This video was produced to promote the importance and value of the PCMS to Fort Carson. It will also show the audience how Fort Carson Soldiers are trained to do their jobs while protecting the rich cultural and historic areas they may encounter during maneuvers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 10:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000350
    VIRIN: 260312-O-UR003-7494
    Filename: DOD_111586439
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PIÑON CANYON MANEUVER SITE 2026, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site
    4th Infantry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video