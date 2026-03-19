Lethal Kinetic Strike, March 19, 2026

On March 19, at the direction of the Commander of U.S. Southern Command, Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a low-profile vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the low-profile vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Three narco-terrorists survived the strike. Following the engagement, USSOUTHCOM immediately notified U.S. Coast Guard to activate the Search and Rescue system for the survivors. No U.S. military forces were harmed.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 10:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000347
|VIRIN:
|260319-D-D0465-6219
|Filename:
|DOD_111586377
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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