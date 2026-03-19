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    CORE26 | Air-to-air Refueling reel

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    NORWAY

    03.19.2026

    Video by Cpl. Mya Seymour 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    Finnish air force F/A-18 Hornets refuel with a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, near Evenes Air Station, Norway, March 16, 2026. VMGR-252 and the Finnish air force conducted air-to-air refueling operations during exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mya Seymour)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 04:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000318
    VIRIN: 260319-M-WS036-1001
    Filename: DOD_111585906
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: NO

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    TAGS

    USMCnews, CORE26, Arctic Sentry, Cold Response, NATO, Shoulder to Shoulder

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