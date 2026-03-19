Finnish air force F/A-18 Hornets refuel with a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, near Evenes Air Station, Norway, March 16, 2026. VMGR-252 and the Finnish air force conducted air-to-air refueling operations during exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mya Seymour)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 04:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000318
|VIRIN:
|260319-M-WS036-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111585906
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CORE26 | Air-to-air Refueling reel, by Cpl Mya Seymour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.