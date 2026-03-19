Hanuman Guardian | US Army Soldiers execute air assault operations in Thailand

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, conduct an air assault mission with 16th Combat Aviation Brigade flying UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters in Lop Buri, Thailand, on March 15, 2026 during, Hanuman Guardian.
Hanuman Guardian is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (B-Roll Package by U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. David Barrette)
Runtime – 3:00:05
PRE-FLIGHT / PREPARATION
00:00 – Wide shot – pilot preparing for takeoff
00:07 – Close-up – pilot inside cockpit
00:13 – Medium shot – crew chief preparing for flight
00:16 – Close-up – throttle control inside aircraft
00:19 – Close-up – 16th Combat Aviation Brigade patch
00:22 – Close-up – crew chief equipment check
00:24 – Medium shot – crew chief preparing gear
00:28 – Medium shot – aircraft insignia (battle axe symbol)
AIRCRAFT / IN-FLIGHT
00:31 – Wide shot – UH-60 Black Hawk in flight
00:32 – Close-up – rotor blades spinning during flight
00:37 – Close-up – crew chief providing aerial security
00:44 – Close-up – crew chief providing aerial security (alternate angle)
00:47 – Medium shot – crew chief scanning from aircraft
00:51 – Wide shot – aircraft shadow moving across ground
LANDING ZONE OPERATIONS
00:54 – Wide shot – Soldiers surrounded by dust during landing
01:00 – Medium shot – Soldiers running toward aircraft
01:05 – Close-up – Soldier securing equipment prior to movement
01:09 – Wide shot – Soldiers staged awaiting aircraft
01:14 – Medium shot – Soldiers staging equipment
01:17 – Close-up – staged equipment on ground
AIR ASSAULT INSERTION
01:23 – Wide shot – four UH-60 helicopters departing landing zone
01:29 – Medium shot – Soldiers communicating on ground
01:32 – Wide shot – four UH-60 helicopters landing
01:38 – Wide shot – aircraft landing with Soldiers staged nearby
02:00 – Medium shot – Soldiers loading onto aircraft
02:15 – Close-up – Soldier seated inside aircraft during flight
02:21 – Medium shot – crew chief scanning with weapon system
02:27 – Close-up – crew chief maintaining security posture
POST-INSERTION / MOVEMENT
02:34 – Medium shot – Soldiers moving toward rally point
02:38 – Wide shot – Soldiers maneuvering to rally point
02:43 – Medium shot – Soldiers kneeling at rally point
02:50 – Wide shot – UH-60 helicopters departing area
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 04:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000312
|VIRIN:
|260315-A-GY190-2783
|Filename:
|DOD_111585815
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|LOP BURI, TH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hanuman Guardian | US Army Soldiers execute air assault operations in Thailand, by SSG David Barrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.