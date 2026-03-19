Hanuman Guardian | US Army Soldiers execute air assault operations in Thailand

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, conduct an air assault mission with 16th Combat Aviation Brigade flying UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters in Lop Buri, Thailand, on March 15, 2026 during, Hanuman Guardian.



Hanuman Guardian is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (B-Roll Package by U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. David Barrette)



Runtime – 3:00:05



PRE-FLIGHT / PREPARATION

00:00 – Wide shot – pilot preparing for takeoff

00:07 – Close-up – pilot inside cockpit

00:13 – Medium shot – crew chief preparing for flight

00:16 – Close-up – throttle control inside aircraft

00:19 – Close-up – 16th Combat Aviation Brigade patch

00:22 – Close-up – crew chief equipment check

00:24 – Medium shot – crew chief preparing gear

00:28 – Medium shot – aircraft insignia (battle axe symbol)

AIRCRAFT / IN-FLIGHT

00:31 – Wide shot – UH-60 Black Hawk in flight

00:32 – Close-up – rotor blades spinning during flight

00:37 – Close-up – crew chief providing aerial security

00:44 – Close-up – crew chief providing aerial security (alternate angle)

00:47 – Medium shot – crew chief scanning from aircraft

00:51 – Wide shot – aircraft shadow moving across ground

LANDING ZONE OPERATIONS

00:54 – Wide shot – Soldiers surrounded by dust during landing

01:00 – Medium shot – Soldiers running toward aircraft

01:05 – Close-up – Soldier securing equipment prior to movement

01:09 – Wide shot – Soldiers staged awaiting aircraft

01:14 – Medium shot – Soldiers staging equipment

01:17 – Close-up – staged equipment on ground

AIR ASSAULT INSERTION

01:23 – Wide shot – four UH-60 helicopters departing landing zone

01:29 – Medium shot – Soldiers communicating on ground

01:32 – Wide shot – four UH-60 helicopters landing

01:38 – Wide shot – aircraft landing with Soldiers staged nearby

02:00 – Medium shot – Soldiers loading onto aircraft

02:15 – Close-up – Soldier seated inside aircraft during flight

02:21 – Medium shot – crew chief scanning with weapon system

02:27 – Close-up – crew chief maintaining security posture

POST-INSERTION / MOVEMENT

02:34 – Medium shot – Soldiers moving toward rally point

02:38 – Wide shot – Soldiers maneuvering to rally point

02:43 – Medium shot – Soldiers kneeling at rally point

02:50 – Wide shot – UH-60 helicopters departing area