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    Hanuman Guardian | US Army Soldiers execute air assault operations in Thailand

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    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.14.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. David Barrette 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division, conduct an air assault mission with 16th Combat Aviation Brigade flying UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters in Lop Buri, Thailand, on March 15, 2026 during, Hanuman Guardian.

    Hanuman Guardian is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (B-Roll Package by U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. David Barrette)

    Runtime – 3:00:05

    PRE-FLIGHT / PREPARATION
    00:00 – Wide shot – pilot preparing for takeoff
    00:07 – Close-up – pilot inside cockpit
    00:13 – Medium shot – crew chief preparing for flight
    00:16 – Close-up – throttle control inside aircraft
    00:19 – Close-up – 16th Combat Aviation Brigade patch
    00:22 – Close-up – crew chief equipment check
    00:24 – Medium shot – crew chief preparing gear
    00:28 – Medium shot – aircraft insignia (battle axe symbol)
    AIRCRAFT / IN-FLIGHT
    00:31 – Wide shot – UH-60 Black Hawk in flight
    00:32 – Close-up – rotor blades spinning during flight
    00:37 – Close-up – crew chief providing aerial security
    00:44 – Close-up – crew chief providing aerial security (alternate angle)
    00:47 – Medium shot – crew chief scanning from aircraft
    00:51 – Wide shot – aircraft shadow moving across ground
    LANDING ZONE OPERATIONS
    00:54 – Wide shot – Soldiers surrounded by dust during landing
    01:00 – Medium shot – Soldiers running toward aircraft
    01:05 – Close-up – Soldier securing equipment prior to movement
    01:09 – Wide shot – Soldiers staged awaiting aircraft
    01:14 – Medium shot – Soldiers staging equipment
    01:17 – Close-up – staged equipment on ground
    AIR ASSAULT INSERTION
    01:23 – Wide shot – four UH-60 helicopters departing landing zone
    01:29 – Medium shot – Soldiers communicating on ground
    01:32 – Wide shot – four UH-60 helicopters landing
    01:38 – Wide shot – aircraft landing with Soldiers staged nearby
    02:00 – Medium shot – Soldiers loading onto aircraft
    02:15 – Close-up – Soldier seated inside aircraft during flight
    02:21 – Medium shot – crew chief scanning with weapon system
    02:27 – Close-up – crew chief maintaining security posture
    POST-INSERTION / MOVEMENT
    02:34 – Medium shot – Soldiers moving toward rally point
    02:38 – Wide shot – Soldiers maneuvering to rally point
    02:43 – Medium shot – Soldiers kneeling at rally point
    02:50 – Wide shot – UH-60 helicopters departing area

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 04:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000312
    VIRIN: 260315-A-GY190-2783
    Filename: DOD_111585815
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: LOP BURI, TH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hanuman Guardian | US Army Soldiers execute air assault operations in Thailand, by SSG David Barrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Bilateral Exercise
    Readiness
    Hanuman Guardian
    Partnership

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