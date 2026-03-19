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    Stinger Live Fire conducted at Daecheon Range for Freedom Shield 2026 B-roll

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    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    03.19.2026

    Video by Spc. Jakaiyah Rumedon 

    8th Army

    Republic of Korea Army conducts a Stinger live-fire exercise for Freedom Shield at the Daecheon Range, South Korea, on March 19, 2026. It has been approximately ten years since stinger live-fire exercises were conducted on the Peninsula; the exercise demonstrates the ability to integrate air defense assets among joint and partner forces. Freedom Shield ensures readiness and lethality through demand operations, sharpening combat skills, and reinforcing the United States Indo-Pacific Command's ability to respond decisively to any challenge. (U.S. photo by Spc. Jakaiyah Rumedon.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 22:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000286
    VIRIN: 260320-A-QD713-2001
    Filename: DOD_111585625
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stinger Live Fire conducted at Daecheon Range for Freedom Shield 2026 B-roll, by SPC Jakaiyah Rumedon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Drones
    Department of War
    indopacom
    U.S. Army
    Stinger Live Fire
    FreedomShield26

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