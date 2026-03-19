Yokota Air Base hosts a Pre Deployment Function (PDF) Line briefing in order to prepare incoming active component service members on the ongoing exercise (Exercise Beverly Midnight). Airman Ethan Manalastas reports on the importance of the PDF Line briefing as it promotes the value of readiness into the Armed Forces.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 20:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000284
|VIRIN:
|260317-F-CV036-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111585601
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PDF Line Briefing - B-Roll Package, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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