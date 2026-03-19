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    31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB

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    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 31st Combat Air Base Squadron (CABS), Hurlburt Field, Florida, honed critical pre-deployment skills in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, radio communication, force protection, and search and rescue capabilities during focused training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 9, 2026. This training solidified 31st CABS as a force-multiplier, postured to deliver critical base operating support for up to three Mission Generation Force Elements. Alongside the 31st Air Task Force, 31st CABS is fielding the Air Force’s long-term design for Units of Action, improving overall collaboration and readiness from the ground up. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 19:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000270
    VIRIN: 260310-F-ST683-1001
    Filename: DOD_111585500
    Length: 00:05:33
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

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    This work, 31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB, by A1C Jennifer Nesbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Nellis AFB
    TCCC
    31 ATF
    31 CABS
    SearchAndRecovery

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