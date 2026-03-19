31st Combat Air Base Squadron conducts pre-deployment training at Nellis AFB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000270" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 31st Combat Air Base Squadron (CABS), Hurlburt Field, Florida, honed critical pre-deployment skills in Tactical Combat Casualty Care, radio communication, force protection, and search and rescue capabilities during focused training at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 9, 2026. This training solidified 31st CABS as a force-multiplier, postured to deliver critical base operating support for up to three Mission Generation Force Elements. Alongside the 31st Air Task Force, 31st CABS is fielding the Air Force’s long-term design for Units of Action, improving overall collaboration and readiness from the ground up. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)