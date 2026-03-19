341st Mission Support Group, 819th RED HORSE Squadron enhance Malmstrom AFB infrastructure [Mission Video]

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000259" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 341st Mission Support Group and 819th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers carry out their assigned roles at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, March 19, 2026. The mission of the 341 MSG is to provide world-class support to enable the warfighter mission of the 341st Missile Wing. The 819th RHS is a self-sufficient, mobile squadron capable of rapid response and independent operations in remote, austere environments worldwide. They provide the Air Force with a highly mobile civil engineering response force to support contingency and special operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)