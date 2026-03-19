(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CORE26 | U.S. Marine Officer Walks in his Grandfather’s WWII Footsteps

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSLO, NORWAY

    03.18.2026

    Video by Capt. Jorin Hollenbeak 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    This video production tells the story of U.S. Eighth Air Force Maj. Velton Winn Cason and his duties as a bombardier during World War II. The story depicts that during one of his missions, Maj. Cason participated in the daylight bombing raid of November 18, 1943, to help liberate Kjeller Air Base, Norway, from Nazi occupation. Over 80 years later, Maj. Cason's grandson, U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. David Cason, is deployed to Kjeller Air Base, working side-by-side with NATO Allies and partners for Exercise Cold Response 26. During the production, David Cason reflects on the challenges his grandfather faced in Norway during WWII. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Capt. Jorin Hollenbeak)

    This video production contains archival footage and audio: U.S. Army Air Forces training film “Combat Bombing” (WWII), produced by the First Motion Picture Unit, War Department. Original materials are held by the National Archives and Records Administration.

    This video production contains audio assets from the U.S. Marine Corps enterprise contract with Adobe Stock: Valkyrie Licence#92537716.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 17:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000258
    VIRIN: 260319-M-UR891-1001
    PIN: 100001
    Filename: DOD_111585324
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: OSLO, NO
    Hometown: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CORE26 | U.S. Marine Officer Walks in his Grandfather’s WWII Footsteps, by CPT Jorin Hollenbeak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cold Response
    Arctic Sentry
    USMCNews
    NATO
    history
    WWII

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video