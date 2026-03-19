CORE26 | U.S. Marine Officer Walks in his Grandfather’s WWII Footsteps

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000258" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video production tells the story of U.S. Eighth Air Force Maj. Velton Winn Cason and his duties as a bombardier during World War II. The story depicts that during one of his missions, Maj. Cason participated in the daylight bombing raid of November 18, 1943, to help liberate Kjeller Air Base, Norway, from Nazi occupation. Over 80 years later, Maj. Cason's grandson, U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. David Cason, is deployed to Kjeller Air Base, working side-by-side with NATO Allies and partners for Exercise Cold Response 26. During the production, David Cason reflects on the challenges his grandfather faced in Norway during WWII. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Capt. Jorin Hollenbeak)



This video production contains archival footage and audio: U.S. Army Air Forces training film “Combat Bombing” (WWII), produced by the First Motion Picture Unit, War Department. Original materials are held by the National Archives and Records Administration.



This video production contains audio assets from the U.S. Marine Corps enterprise contract with Adobe Stock: Valkyrie Licence#92537716.