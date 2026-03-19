Hospital Corpsmen enhance lifesaving skills and Navy medical readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000254" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Navy Hospital Corps is comprised of more than 30,000 active duty and reserve Hospital Corpsmen stationed at military treatment facilities, medical education institutions, clinics, hospitals and research units in the United States and various overseas locations. Hospital Corpsmen provide direct support to Navy and Marine Corps commands, squadrons, battalions and units. Hawaii-based Navy Hospital Corpsmen recently completed Tactical Combat Casualty Care Tier 3 (TCCC Tier 3) training at the Aloha Chapel on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. TCCC Tier 3 is a 63-hour course spread across eight days that trains medical officers and U.S. Navy corpsmen to treat wounded military personnel in a combat environment, enhancing warfighting readiness. Hospital Corpsmen deploy in support of combat operations, disaster relief, and humanitarian assistance missions, providing the best care our nation can offer ashore and afloat. (U.S. Navy by Kyler Hood including training video b-roll from Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen and photos courtesy of Hospital Corpsman Second Class Fleet Marine Force Lee Truong, Macy Harris and Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Molina)