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    Hospital Corpsmen enhance lifesaving skills and Navy medical readiness

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    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen and Kyler Hood

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    The Navy Hospital Corps is comprised of more than 30,000 active duty and reserve Hospital Corpsmen stationed at military treatment facilities, medical education institutions, clinics, hospitals and research units in the United States and various overseas locations. Hospital Corpsmen provide direct support to Navy and Marine Corps commands, squadrons, battalions and units. Hawaii-based Navy Hospital Corpsmen recently completed Tactical Combat Casualty Care Tier 3 (TCCC Tier 3) training at the Aloha Chapel on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. TCCC Tier 3 is a 63-hour course spread across eight days that trains medical officers and U.S. Navy corpsmen to treat wounded military personnel in a combat environment, enhancing warfighting readiness. Hospital Corpsmen deploy in support of combat operations, disaster relief, and humanitarian assistance missions, providing the best care our nation can offer ashore and afloat. (U.S. Navy by Kyler Hood including training video b-roll from Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen and photos courtesy of Hospital Corpsman Second Class Fleet Marine Force Lee Truong, Macy Harris and Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Molina)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 16:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000254
    VIRIN: 260319-N-RD674-2438
    Filename: DOD_111585271
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

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    This work, Hospital Corpsmen enhance lifesaving skills and Navy medical readiness, by PO2 Tristan Labuguen and Kyler Hood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Hospital Corpsman
    Medical Readiness
    Navy hospital corpsmen
    Hawaii

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