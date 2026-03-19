Freedom250 Reflective Moments of America's Military Week 12

Video covering week 12 for the War Department’s Reflective Moments of America’s Military series, highlighting significant moments in America’s 250-year military history. (DOW video by Mass Communication Specialist Tyler Wheaton)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 13:58
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1000225
|VIRIN:
|260319-N-OL611-1259
|Filename:
|DOD_111584786
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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