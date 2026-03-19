OKGuard conducts wildland firefighting operations in SE Oklahoma

Oklahoma National Guard wildland firefighters conduct fire fighting operations in rugged terrain near Broken Bow, Oklahoma, March 16, 2026. More than 20 wildland firefighting trained Oklahoma National Guard have been deployed to support the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Oklahoma Department of Public Safety and Oklahoma Forestry Services battle wild fires in the state. The Oklahoma National Guard Wildland Firefighting Program has more than 80 red-card certified Guardsmen trained to support federal, state and local agencies in combating fires. (video provided by OKNG Wildland Firefighting Program)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 12:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000180
|VIRIN:
|260316-D-A3542-8462
|Filename:
|DOD_111584355
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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