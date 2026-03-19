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    B-Roll: 6-9 Cavalry Spur Ride – Day Two Highlights

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    ESTONIA

    03.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. James Garcia 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, navigate an obstacle course, conduct multiple rucks, and complete stations including Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), vehicle recovery, and tanker physical training as well as Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) lane during a Spur Ride in Estonia, March 13, 2026. The three-day event challenges candidates with physically and mentally demanding tasks that test endurance, resilience, and tactical proficiency. Events like this strengthen interoperability between U.S. and allied forces while reinforcing NATO’s commitment to collective defense and regional security (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 11:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000175
    VIRIN: 260313-Z-CL916-1005
    PIN: 260313-E
    Filename: DOD_111584320
    Length: 00:11:59
    Location: EE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 6-9 Cavalry Spur Ride – Day Two Highlights, by SGT James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    EUROPE
    Spur Ride
    StrongerTogether
    NATO
    100th MPAD
    EFDI

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