B-Roll: 6-9 Cavalry Spur Ride – Day Two Highlights

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000175" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, navigate an obstacle course, conduct multiple rucks, and complete stations including Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), vehicle recovery, and tanker physical training as well as Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) lane during a Spur Ride in Estonia, March 13, 2026. The three-day event challenges candidates with physically and mentally demanding tasks that test endurance, resilience, and tactical proficiency. Events like this strengthen interoperability between U.S. and allied forces while reinforcing NATO’s commitment to collective defense and regional security (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)