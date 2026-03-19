U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, navigate an obstacle course, conduct multiple rucks, and complete stations including Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), vehicle recovery, and tanker physical training as well as Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) lane during a Spur Ride in Estonia, March 13, 2026. The three-day event challenges candidates with physically and mentally demanding tasks that test endurance, resilience, and tactical proficiency. Events like this strengthen interoperability between U.S. and allied forces while reinforcing NATO’s commitment to collective defense and regional security (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. James Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 11:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000175
|VIRIN:
|260313-Z-CL916-1005
|PIN:
|260313-E
|Filename:
|DOD_111584320
|Length:
|00:11:59
|Location:
|EE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: 6-9 Cavalry Spur Ride – Day Two Highlights, by SGT James Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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