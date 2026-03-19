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    Arctic Edge 26: Dive Ops

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    KODIAK, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Thirteen Bahizi 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marines with EOD Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, conduct dive operations at U.S. CG Air Station Kodiak in Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 27 - March 5, 2026, as part of ARCTIC EDGE 2026 (AE26). AE26 is a North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thirteen Bahizi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 10:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000170
    VIRIN: 260305-M-CK709-1001
    Filename: DOD_111584271
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: KODIAK, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Edge 26: Dive Ops, by LCpl Thirteen Bahizi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USNORTHCOM
    HomelandDefense
    AlwaysVigilant
    arcticsecurity
    AE26
    ARCTICEDGE26

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