Arctic Edge 26: Dive Ops

U.S. Marines with EOD Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, conduct dive operations at U.S. CG Air Station Kodiak in Kodiak, Alaska, Feb. 27 - March 5, 2026, as part of ARCTIC EDGE 2026 (AE26). AE26 is a North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command-led homeland defense exercise designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thirteen Bahizi)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 10:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000170
|VIRIN:
|260305-M-CK709-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111584271
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|KODIAK, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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