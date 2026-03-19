Justified Accord 26: MEDCAP in Kenya - AFN News

U.S. Army and Air Force medical personnel, with counterparts from the Kenya Defence Forces and local civilian medical teams, provide primary medical care to local residents during a Justified Accord 2026 Medical Civic Action Program (MEDCAP) at Archers Post, Isiolo, and Laresoro, Kenya, Feb. 26 - 27, 2026. The combined team deliver essential “Role 1” care, strengthen partnerships and refine medical skills in an austere environment while enhancing cooperation with the local community. JA26 increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance and crisis response, prepares regional partners for United Nations and African Union missions and builds readiness for the U.S. joint force. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and hosted in Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, this year's exercise incorporates personnel from approximately 15 nations. JA26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa.
(Video by U.S. Army Spc. Beverly Roche and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 08:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1000146
|VIRIN:
|260227-A-OQ825-5024
|Filename:
|DOD_111583979
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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