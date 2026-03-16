U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps C-130Js integrated with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade during Airborne 26 at JGSDF East Fuji Maneuver Area, Japan, March 2–4, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 01:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1000124
|VIRIN:
|260319-F-PM645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111583664
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|SHIZUOKA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Japan strengthen joint airborne operations during Airborne 26, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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