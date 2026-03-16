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    U.S., Japan strengthen joint airborne operations during Airborne 26

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    SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    03.18.2026

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps C-130Js integrated with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade during Airborne 26 at JGSDF East Fuji Maneuver Area, Japan, March 2–4, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 01:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000124
    VIRIN: 260319-F-PM645-1001
    Filename: DOD_111583664
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: SHIZUOKA, JP

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    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    C-130J
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    joint forcible entry
    U.S. Air Force
    KC-130J

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