U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 503rd Military Police Detachment, 94th Military Police Battalion, and U.S. Air Force defenders from the 51st Security Forces Squadron conduct medical training using robotic dogs to simulate injuries to military working canines at Camp Humphreys on March 18, 2026. The joint training highlights techniques used to improve emergency response and treatment for working dogs in realistic, simulated combat scenarios. (U.S. Army National Guard reel by Sgt. Terrance Salinas).
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 21:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000104
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-KO716-1057
|Filename:
|DOD_111583416
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Robotic Dogs Bring Realism to Military Working Dog Medical Training, by SGT Terrance Salinas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.