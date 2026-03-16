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    Robotic Dogs Bring Realism to Military Working Dog Medical Training

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    SOUTH KOREA

    03.18.2026

    Video by Sgt. Terrance Salinas 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 503rd Military Police Detachment, 94th Military Police Battalion, and U.S. Air Force defenders from the 51st Security Forces Squadron conduct medical training using robotic dogs to simulate injuries to military working canines at Camp Humphreys on March 18, 2026. The joint training highlights techniques used to improve emergency response and treatment for working dogs in realistic, simulated combat scenarios. (U.S. Army National Guard reel by Sgt. Terrance Salinas).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 21:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000104
    VIRIN: 260318-A-KO716-1057
    Filename: DOD_111583416
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Robotic Dogs Bring Realism to Military Working Dog Medical Training, by SGT Terrance Salinas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Modernization
    Military Working Dog (MWD)
    Department of War
    Readiness and Lethality
    US Army
    FreedomShield26

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