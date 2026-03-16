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    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Operate a UAS Protection System

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    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Herrera 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division prepare and operate a UAS Protection System (UPS) on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 18, 2026. The UPS allows the pilot of Unmanned Aerial System to pilot their drone while protected, and traveling within a M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Herrera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 19:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000087
    VIRIN: 260318-A-SA954-4198
    Filename: DOD_111583280
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

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    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Operate a UAS Protection System, by SSG Anthony Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #savannah
    #readiness
    #Drone
    #USArmy
    #innovation
    #lethality

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