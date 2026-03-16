3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Operate a UAS Protection System

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000087" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division prepare and operate a UAS Protection System (UPS) on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 18, 2026. The UPS allows the pilot of Unmanned Aerial System to pilot their drone while protected, and traveling within a M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Herrera)