U.S. Soldiers assigned to 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division prepare and operate a UAS Protection System (UPS) on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 18, 2026. The UPS allows the pilot of Unmanned Aerial System to pilot their drone while protected, and traveling within a M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicle. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 19:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000087
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-SA954-4198
|Filename:
|DOD_111583280
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Operate a UAS Protection System, by SSG Anthony Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.