U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 719th Military Intelligence Battalion, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, conduct an exercise to secure their forward center detachment before a dismounted retrograde to a secure, friendly area at Yawolsan ROK Army Base, March 18, 2026. The exercise tested soldiers' knowledge of troop movement and battle drills, as well as the use of night-vision equipment and noise and light discipline, simulating a realistic evacuation operation to ensure the ROK-U.S. alliance maintains readiness during nighttime operations. (U.S. Army b-roll by Sgt. William Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 20:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1000083
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-JS108-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_111583270
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 719th Military Intelligence operate day and night at Yawolsan, South Korea, by SGT William Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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