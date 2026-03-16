719th Military Intelligence operate day and night at Yawolsan, South Korea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000083" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 719th Military Intelligence Battalion, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, conduct an exercise to secure their forward center detachment before a dismounted retrograde to a secure, friendly area at Yawolsan ROK Army Base, March 18, 2026. The exercise tested soldiers' knowledge of troop movement and battle drills, as well as the use of night-vision equipment and noise and light discipline, simulating a realistic evacuation operation to ensure the ROK-U.S. alliance maintains readiness during nighttime operations. (U.S. Army b-roll by Sgt. William Aquino)