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    719th Military Intelligence operate day and night at Yawolsan, South Korea

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    SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2026

    Video by Sgt. William Aquino 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 719th Military Intelligence Battalion, 501st Military Intelligence Brigade, conduct an exercise to secure their forward center detachment before a dismounted retrograde to a secure, friendly area at Yawolsan ROK Army Base, March 18, 2026. The exercise tested soldiers' knowledge of troop movement and battle drills, as well as the use of night-vision equipment and noise and light discipline, simulating a realistic evacuation operation to ensure the ROK-U.S. alliance maintains readiness during nighttime operations. (U.S. Army b-roll by Sgt. William Aquino)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 20:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1000083
    VIRIN: 260318-A-JS108-1011
    Filename: DOD_111583270
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: KR

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    TAGS

    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    INDOPACOM
    Readiness and Lethality
    US Army
    FreedomShield26

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