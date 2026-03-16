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    Hosmer Visitor Center USAFA 2026

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    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Gracie Nowlan 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- The General Bradley and Vita Hosmer Visitor Center nears completion at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., March 10, 2026, ahead of its grand opening on May 16, 2026. The community event will showcase the new center to the public. (U.S Air Force Video by Senior Airman Gracie Nowlan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 17:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1000076
    VIRIN: 260310-F-DD175-1001
    Filename: DOD_111583212
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Hosmer Visitor Center USAFA 2026, by SrA Gracie Nowlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAFA
    Hosmer Visitor Center Experience
    U.S. Air Force
    Hosmer Visitor Center

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