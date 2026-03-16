Hosmer Visitor Center USAFA 2026

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- The General Bradley and Vita Hosmer Visitor Center nears completion at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., March 10, 2026, ahead of its grand opening on May 16, 2026. The community event will showcase the new center to the public. (U.S Air Force Video by Senior Airman Gracie Nowlan)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 17:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000076
|VIRIN:
|260310-F-DD175-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111583212
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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