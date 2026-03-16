Hosmer Visitor Center USAFA 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1000076" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- The General Bradley and Vita Hosmer Visitor Center nears completion at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., March 10, 2026, ahead of its grand opening on May 16, 2026. The community event will showcase the new center to the public. (U.S Air Force Video by Senior Airman Gracie Nowlan)