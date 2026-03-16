(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senior Leaders Testify On Mobility Enterprise Posture, Readiness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander of U.S. Transportation Command, and Stephen Carmel, administrator of the Maritime Administration, testify on the posture and readiness of the mobility enterprise during a House Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, March 18, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 16:59
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1000072
    Filename: DOD_111583131
    Length: 01:07:14
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Leaders Testify On Mobility Enterprise Posture, Readiness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WGOV
    WAR ON DEMAND
    #WGOVLIVE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video