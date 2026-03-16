Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander of U.S. Transportation Command, and Stephen Carmel, administrator of the Maritime Administration, testify on the posture and readiness of the mobility enterprise during a House Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington, March 18, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 16:59
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1000072
|Filename:
|DOD_111583131
|Length:
|01:07:14
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Senior Leaders Testify On Mobility Enterprise Posture, Readiness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.