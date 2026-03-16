Retiring NMRTC San Diego CMC Reflects on 25 Years of Service

U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Adolfo Gonzalez, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego Command Master Chief, reflects on 25 years of service as a hospital corpsman in the Navy, at Naval Medical Center San Diego, March 2. NMRTC San Diego supports Navy and Marine Corps readiness by ensuring its medical forces are ready to deploy and provide medical support, ashore or at sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 16:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1000067
|VIRIN:
|260302-N-KM181-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111583014
|Length:
|00:05:21
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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