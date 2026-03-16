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    ARCTIC EDGE 26: Mission Video

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    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers 

    Arctic Edge

    North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) conducted ARCTIC EDGE 2026 (AE26), a joint and combined multi-domain Field Training Exercise (FTX) in various locations throughout Alaska and Greenland from Feb. 23 - March 13, 2026. The homeland defense exercise was designed to improve readiness, demonstrate capabilities, and enhance Joint and Allied Force interoperability in the Arctic. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 12:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000044
    VIRIN: 260317-F-MI196-1001
    Filename: DOD_111582475
    Length: 00:04:36
    Location: ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, ARCTIC EDGE 26: Mission Video, by SrA Jack Rodgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USNORTHCOM
    HomelandDefense
    AlwaysVigilant
    arcticsecurity
    AE26
    ARCTICEDGE26

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