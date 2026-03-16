(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    POV: Spa Day with MWD Edzsi Reel Version

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    03.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Brianna Plush, a military working dog handler assigned to the 131st Military Working Dog Detachment, Combined Military Working Dog Detachment – Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, bathes her military working dog, Edzsi, at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 13, 2026. Routine grooming supports the health, hygiene, and readiness of military working dogs. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)

    Music: “The Happy Violin” by Original_Soundtrack, licensed via Envato.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 08:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1000007
    VIRIN: 260313-A-PT551-5536
    Filename: DOD_111582060
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POV: Spa Day with MWD Edzsi Reel Version, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Working Dog Handler
    Military Working Dog (MWD)
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    EverVigilant
    SwordOfFreedom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video