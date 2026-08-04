Aug 4, 2026

CECOM placemat showcasing latest capabilities.
|Published:
|August 4, 2026
U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command is the Army's one-stop-shop for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance and medical sustainment, seamlessly integrating advanced software solutions, cyber protection, AI-powered logistics, forward repair capabilities, and critical medical logistics ensuring operational readiness from the digital domain to the battlefield.