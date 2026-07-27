Jul 27, 2026

The 78th issue of "Fight's On!" (AFRL's Warfighter Interactions and Readiness Division publication) highlights several research and development initiatives aimed at enhancing warfighter capabilities through advanced technology. Key highlights include the MASH Events, CUJO Study #2, Model of the Opponent, IV&V Role in OP TEMPO Program, Oko/CRAI Pilot Study, MINDSET, and Extended Wear Hearing Aid assessments.
|Published:
|July 27, 2026
AFRL is pleased to present our new monthly newsletter that offers a glimpse into the recent, exceptional work of our science and technology enterprise. As one AFRL supporting two services, our workforce delivers state-of-the-art technologies for the Department of the Air Force and our nation across cyber, space and air. This newsletter provides an updates on AFRL's key accomplishments from the previous month, as well as highlighting our top multimedia releases.