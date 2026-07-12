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    Jun 29, 2026

      PUBLICATION ISSUE

    Jun 29, 2026

    THE SEMINOLE STANDARD

    Volume 4 - June, 2026

    Published: July 12, 2026
      View Online
    53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    UNIT

    53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

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    May 29, 2026

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    Mar 26, 2026

    ABOUT THE PUBLICATION

    The Seminole Standard

    The Seminole Standard

    The Seminole Standard is the official command newsletter of Task Force Seminole, 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Florida Army National Guard. The publication highlights the unit’s training, readiness, leadership, Soldier achievements and deployment-related activities in support of its mission to the Horn of Africa. Through articles, photographs and command messages, The Seminole Standard keeps Soldiers, families and supporters informed while documenting the task force’s service and accomplishments.

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