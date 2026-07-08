Jul 8, 2026

The Washington National Guard is made up of more than 8,000 citizen soldiers and airmen who are dedicated to our mission of safeguarding lives, property and the economy of Washington State. First organized in 1855, the Washington National Guard has a long history of serving our communities.



Our men and women are Washington residents who are invested in their communities and care deeply for the people we serve. We are your neighbors, co-workers, friends and family members. We come from different towns, professions and backgrounds but come together for a common goal to serve those who need our help – across our state, nation and world.