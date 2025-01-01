DVIDS DIRECT
ADMIN
WELCOME
REGISTER
LOGIN
LOGOUT
MY Albums
OPTIONS
FAVORITES
(e.g. yourname@email.com)
Remember me
Forgot Password?
Thumbnails
Document Outline
Attachments
Previous
Next
Highlight all
Match case
Whole words
Presentation Mode
Open
Print
Download
Current View
Go to First Page
Go to Last Page
Rotate Clockwise
Rotate Counterclockwise
Text Selection Tool
Hand Tool
Vertical Scrolling
Horizontal Scrolling
Wrapped Scrolling
No Spreads
Odd Spreads
Even Spreads
Document Properties…
Toggle Sidebar
Find
Previous
Next
Presentation Mode
Open
Print
Download
Current View
Tools
Zoom Out
Zoom In
Automatic Zoom
Actual Size
Page Fit
Page Width
50%
75%
100%
125%
150%
200%
300%
400%
More Information
Less Information
Close
Enter the password to open this PDF file:
Cancel
OK
File name:
-
File size:
-
Title:
-
Author:
-
Subject:
-
Keywords:
-
Creation Date:
-
Modification Date:
-
Creator:
-
PDF Producer:
-
PDF Version:
-
Page Count:
-
Page Size:
-
Fast Web View:
-
Close
Preparing document for printing…
0%
Cancel
Preparing document for printing...
0%