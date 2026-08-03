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    USVDIV-32 conducts a live-fire exercise at RIMPAC 2026

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Unmanned Surface Vessel Division (USVDIV) 32 executed a Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft (GARC) live-fire engagement as part of the annual Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise, refining tactics and demonstrating readiness, July 17.

    Following the at-sea launch, operators assumed control of the small unmanned surface vessel (sUSV) from an unmanned operations center at the Pacific Missile Range Facility, the world's largest instrumented multi-domain testing and training range, located on the western coast of Kauai, Hawaii.

    During this event, command and control (C2) operators executed a transit, identification, and engagement of the decommissioned Tarawa-class amphibious assault ship USS Peleliu (LHA-5). Enabling worldwide control and employment, C2 operators control unmanned surface vessels from beyond line of sight. They utilize a combination of sensors to build situational awareness, allowing them to safely operate the USVs at sea amongst other maritime traffic.

    At the helm of the kinetic sUSV live-fire engagement was Robotics Warfare Specialist Second Class Logan Moore. For Moore, the event represented a significant milestone.

    "It is an absolute honor to represent our rating in a RIMPAC,"said Moore."A tremendous amount of preparation and coordination went into making this operation possible, and seeing our hard work culminate in a successful live-fire engagement is incredibly rewarding."

    Exercises like RIMPAC provide a unique opportunity for employing experimental systems, such as the GARC, against realistic maritime targets. Byexposing units toemergingcapabilities, RIMPAC providingstakeholders real-worldwarfighterfeedbackearly in the acquisition process.

    “Executing this mission at RIMPAC represents how far we have come,” said Chief Robotics Warfare Specialist Christian Butler, the Senior Enlisted Leader of USVDIV-32. “Today we are operating unmanned surface vessels worldwide, continuously refining our tactics and demonstrating our readiness on the global stage.”

    Autonomous vessels are an expanding piece of the U.S. Navy’s Surface Force. USVDIV-32, USVDIV-31 and USVDIV-33 were established Jan. 22, 2026, as part of USVRON-3. Their formation reflects the expansion of robotic systems in the fleet.

    Thirty nations, 30 ships, five submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 197 aircraft and more than 30,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's premier international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity for allies and partners to strengthen their collective capabilities and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 17:33
    Story ID: 571686
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

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    USV
    GARC
    RIMPAC 2026
    RIMPAC2026
    RIMPAC26
    RIMPAC 26

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