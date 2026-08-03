Strengthening readiness together: CMSAF and Dr. Wolfe connect with Team Travis

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David R. Wolfe and his wife, Dr. Doniel Wolfe, visited Travis Air Force Base, California, July 31, 2026, to engage with Airmen, families and leaders while learning how the installation advances global mobility, mission readiness and quality-of-life initiatives.



Throughout the visit,the Air Force's highest enlisted leadermet with Airmen from across the installation, received mission briefings, toured operational units, recognized outstandingperformersand discussed the Air Force's priorities for readiness,modernizationand taking care of Airmen. Dr. Wolfe met with organizations dedicated to supporting military members and their families, highlighting the importance of resilient families in sustaining mission success.



As the Air Force's largest mobility organization, the 60th Air Mobility Wing delivers rapid global airlift, aerial refueling,air mobility supportand aeromedical evacuation capabilities using a fleet of C-5M Super Galaxy, C-17 Globemaster III and KC-46A Pegasusaircraft. The wing also serves as the Air Force's primary West Coast hub for cargo movement, passengertransportationand patient movement throughout the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.



The visit began with a mission briefing from wing leadership, where CMSAF Wolfe received an overview of Travis AFB's mission, readinesspostureand current priorities. Leaders discussed force generation, primary readiness challenges and emerging capabilities supporting the Air Force’s global mobility mission.



CMSAF Wolfe later received updates on innovation initiatives across the installation, including organic manufacturing, the Phoenix Spark innovation lab, maintenance dronecapabilitiesand other technologies designed to improve operational effectiveness and mission readiness.



Emphasizing the urgency of integrating thesenew technologies, CMSAF Wolfe highlighted the need for proactive adoption,"We’ve got to accelerate this," CMSAF Wolfe said.“We can’t sit back and allow the things that are scary about artificial intelligence to keep us from moving forward.”



The visit continued with a stop at the 821st Contingency Response Group, where CMSAF Wolfeobservedfirsthand howAirmen rapidlyestablishand sustain operations in austere environments to enable global mobility worldwide.



CMSAF Wolfe also met with Airmen during an all call, where he discussed professional development, standards,readinessand the importance of every Airman inaccomplishingthe mission. He answered questions from Airmen on topics including artificial intelligence, quality of life, forcedevelopmentand other U.S. Air Force priorities.



Addressing the crowd, he underscored the critical role that supervisors at all levels play in force development. "Every Airman is entitled to excellent, outstanding leadership," he told the gathered personnel.



While CMSAF Wolfe's schedule centered on operational readiness and Airmen, Dr. Wolfe visited organizations that support military members and their families. Her engagements included the Military and Family Readiness Center and the David Grant USAF Medical Center. Discussions focused on family readiness, available support resources and programs that strengthen quality of life for Team Travis families.



The visit underscored the Air Force's commitment tomaintaininga ready force by investing in both mission capability and the well-being of Airmen and their families.



Leaving the installation with a final charge to the force, CMSAF Wolfe reminded personnel that while the military relies on advanced technology and global reach, its true strength lies in how Airmen take care of each other.



"Go find somebody to help," he urged, framing this fundamental act of mutual support as the bedrock of a combat-ready force.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2026 Date Posted: 08.05.2026 16:44 Story ID: 571681 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 49 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strengthening readiness together: CMSAF and Dr. Wolfe connect with Team Travis, by SrA Saisha Cornett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.