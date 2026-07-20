Belvedere Bistro officially opens, offering new way for Soldiers to dine at Fort Drum

Photo By Michael Strasser | The Belvedere Bistro officially opened its doors at Fort Drum, New York, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 30, 2026. Participating in the grand opening were, from left, Chef Robert Irvine; Command Sgt. Maj. Jacinto Garza, U.S. Army AMC senior enlisted adviser; Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, U.S. Army Materiel Command commanding general; Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.; Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.; Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander; Command Sgt. Maj. Alexander King, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum senior enlisted adviser; and Peter Fetherston, Compass Group USA chief executive officer. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Michael Strasser | The Belvedere Bistro officially opened its doors at Fort Drum, New York, following a...... read more read more

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (July 30, 2026) -- The Fort Drum community celebrated the grand opening of the Belvedere Bistro, the Army’s third Campus-Style Dining Venue (CSDV), during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 30.

Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, U.S. Army Materiel Command commanding general, said that the CSDV pilot program is designed to modernize the Soldier dining experience by providing flexible, healthier food choices.

“We are spreading this concept across the Army,” he said, “because this is what we owe our Soldiers. Today marks another important step in improving the daily experience of our Soldiers and their families. And it is very simple: if you make an investment in the nutrition of our Soldiers, that is an investment in readiness.”

Mohan thanked Robert Irvine, a renowned chef, philanthropist and British Royal Navy veteran, who has championed the modernizing military food service.

“For over 20 years, it has been his life’s work to help us feed our service men and women better,” Mohan said. “He is not merely a consultant, he is part of the Army team.”

Managed by Compass Group USA, the Belvedere Bistro features a digital ordering system, multiple food stations with freshly made, customizable menu options, and extended service hours.

“The Bistro behind you will provide Soldiers a modern space, built around choice, nutrition where they can see what they’re eating – and it’s real food,” Mohan said. “It gives them the sense, and the ability, to build community. And it shows what we can accomplish when we listen to Soldiers and when we deliver to them what we promised them.”

Peter Fetherston, Compass Group USA chief executive officer, said his organization’s “culture of care” will define operations at the Bistro.

“Not just on Day One, not just during the grand opening and ribbon cutting, but for the long haul,” he said. “We just can’t express enough how excited we are to be working with the Army on this endeavor. And when I think about all that we do, I can’t think of anything that has more meaning and more purpose than delivering our level of food and our level of hospitality to the Soldiers who keep us safe.”

During his remarks, Irvine noted that launching three CSDVs – with more to follow – proves that goals can be achieved through courageous leadership rather than inflated budgets.

“We need every installation to have a minimum of two or three of these facilities,” he said. “So our Soldiers get the nutrition that they need, with the real food that they need.”

Serving as keynote speaker, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. commended the leadership teams involved for their commitment to improving military nutrition.

“Today is much more than just opening a new dining facility,” he said. “It’s about investing in the health, strength and readiness of the men and women who defend our country every day.”

In June, Kennedy visited Fort Carson, Colorado, where he toured the Stack House Bistro to evaluate the program’s initial rollout.

“I spoke to service members who told me they finally have food that is healthy, and something that they actually want to eat,” he said. “Robert (Irvine) did a fantastic job, and the Compass Group did a fantastic job. And these are unique contracts, so that the food that doesn’t get eaten is not paid for. Compass has an incentive to make sure that the food they are creating is not only good for you but also tastes good so that the troops will want it.”

Kennedy said that readiness begins with proper nutrition, noting that the CSDV model is establishing a new standard for the military.

“They offer extended hours that fit Soldier schedules, grab-and-go options for busy days, and meals designed to fuel performance,” he said. “Every facility has an executive chef and a registered dietitian who focuses on giving our Soldiers the nutrition they need to succeed.”

About the Bistro:

The Bistro officially opened its doors to the Fort Drum community following the grand opening ceremony, with regular hours of operation starting July 31.

Breakfast – 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sunday and Holidays.

Lunch –11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Holidays.

Dinner – Everyday, 4 to 7 p.m.

Grab and Go and Shake Smart is available from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Holidays.

Tradecraft is open from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Holidays. Soldiers on Essential Station Messing (ESM), or meal cardholders, receive $39 in “Freedom Dollar value” per day for meal purchases. This amounts to $9.57 for breakfast, $15.86 for lunch, and $13.57 for dinner. At the Bistro, unused breakfast funds can roll into lunch and dinner. All other diners, including family members, civilian employees, and retirees, pay a la carte based on menu pricing.

The Belvedere Bistro is located in Bldg. 10305 on North Riva Ridge Loop. It will officially open for lunch service at 12:30 p.m. on July 30 following the grand opening ceremony.

Up-to-date information about the Belvedere Bistro will be available on the Fort Drum website at https://home.army.mil/drum/my-fort/all-services/fort-drum-food-service-1 and on the My Army Post App (MAPA).