Photo By Israel Molina | USMEPCOM Western Sector commander, Navy Capt. Christopher Carmichael, passes the unit...... read more read more Photo By Israel Molina | USMEPCOM Western Sector commander, Navy Capt. Christopher Carmichael, passes the unit guidon to Army Command Sgt. Maj. David Goins during a change of responsibility and retirement ceremony July 30. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Ivan Martinez accepted responsibility as the new senior enlisted advisor of USMEPCOM Western Sector, succeeding Army Command Sgt. Maj. David Goins. see less | View Image Page

USMEPCOM Western Sector Holds Change of Responsibly and Retirement Ceremony Your browser does not support the audio element.

Army Command Sgt. Maj. Ivan Martinez accepted responsibility as the new senior enlisted advisor (SEA) of Western Sector, USMEPCOM, succeeding Army Command Sgt. Major David Goins, who is retiring after 27 years of service in the Army.



The Western Sector SEA provides direct, candid and confidential counsel to the Sector commander regarding the operational readiness and morale of the command. Martinez said he looks forward to building on the strong foundation left behind by Goins.



“I do not take this responsibility lightly and I am committed to giving my best every day,” said Martinez. “I am excited to join this outstanding team. My priorities are simple – people, readiness and standards. I look forward to serving with each of you.”



While reflecting on his partner’s career, Navy Capt. Christopher Carmichael, Western Sector commander, praised the selfless service and positive impact Goins had on the people around him.



“When you look at the span of Goins’ service, you don’t just see a timeline; you see a masterclass in resilience, reinvention and relentless dedication to the Army, said Carmichael. “He leaves behind a legacy of excellence, thousands of service members whose careers he shaped and a standard that will be nearly impossible to match.”



Goins said he is proud to end his career at the command, but his greatest accomplishments are coaching and mentoring those around him.



“There is truly no mission more rewarding, or more critical to the defense of our nation, than the one we execute here at USMEPCOM,” said Goins. “It has been a privilege to mentor the incredible professionals here. Helping to propel those I was entrusted to lead to achieve their own goals has been my greatest reward.”