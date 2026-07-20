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    Operation TUNDRA MERLIN Activities Planned Near Nome

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Story by Alaskan Command Public Affairs 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    Operation TUNDRA MERLIN Activities Planned Near Nome

    Residents of Nome may notice an increased military presence in the area as part of Operation TUNDRA MERLIN, an enduring Homeland Defense operation conducted by Alaskan Command’s U.S. and Canadian partners.

    As part of this year’s operation, the U.S. Army will rapidly mobilize equipment and personnel in vicinity of Nome to demonstrate its ability to quickly position capabilities in remote Arctic environments.

    Additionally, residents may observe low-flying military aircraft on Aug. 4 and Aug. 6 as aircrews conduct planned training missions in the vicinity of Nome. These flights are part of routine military movements and have been carefully coordinated to support operations.

    Operation TUNDRA MERLIN is a long-planned, enduring operation that strengthens the combined joint force’s ability to defend North America and operate effectively in the Arctic. While some activities may be visible, all operations and activities have been planned to minimize impact to local communities.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 13:12
    Story ID: 571138
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 35
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Operation TUNDRA MERLIN Activities Planned Near Nome, by Alaskan Command Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    homeland-defense
    alaskan-command
    11th-abn-div
    nome-alaska
    tundra-merlin

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