AMC honors its top achievers with the prestigious Dellamonica Award

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REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Army Materiel Command is recognizing its top employees from across the enterprise for their outstanding accomplishments and contributing to AMC’s mission and goals with the 2025 Louis Dellamonica Award.

Each year, the Louis Dellamonica Award for Outstanding AMC Personnel of the Year is awarded to both military and civilian employees who meet the established criteria and who are below the rank of general officer and Senior Executive Service level.

“Recognizing employees with the Dellamonica Award reinforces AMC’s commitment to excellence by honoring individuals whose innovation, leadership, and mission impact significantly advance Army readiness and support the warfighter,” said Liz Miranda, AMC executive deputy to the commanding general. “It also strengthens a culture of high performance by recognizing exceptional contributions, inspiring others to pursue excellence, and demonstrating that outstanding service and results are valued across the command.”

Nominees are judged on how their initiatives measurably improve their work environment and AMC’s mission, how they motivate and inspire fellow employees, and how well they are viewed by peers, subordinates and supervisors.

The Dellamonica Award winners, who represent AMC and its major subordinate commands, include:

Mr. Howell M. Kelly II - Headquarters, U.S. Army Materiel Command

Ms. Lora J. Hardman - U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command

Ms. Danielle M. Brown - U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

Mr. William A. Ellis III - U.S. Army Sustainment Command

Mr. Bryan R. Roark - U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command

Ms. Erin Steel - U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

Ms. Margaret C. Maine- U.S. Army Contracting Command

Master Sergeant Sitanimoa P. Filimoeulie - U.S. Army Financial Management Command

Mr. Sheperd N. Han- U.S. Army Installation Management Command

Major Samuel E. Robinson - U.S. Army Transportation Command

Master Sergeant Jordan J. Dahl - U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

The award is named in honor of Louis Dellamonica, a general engineer whose 65-year career at Hawthorne Army Depot, Nevada, exemplified integrity, innovation, leadership and outstanding dedication to AMC's mission.

The winners will be formally recognized at an awards presentation ceremony later this year.