Fort Drum Soldiers get a taste of campus-style dining at Belvedere Bistro

Photo By Michael Strasser | Spc. Jefte Crespo, with B Company, 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Mobile Brigade Combat Team, was among the first 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers to dine at the Belvedere Bistro during the soft opening on July 27, 2026, at Fort Drum, New York. The Army’s third Campus-Style Dining Venue will officially open July 30 after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (July 29, 2026) -- Ahead of the grand opening on July 30, a select number of 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers have been eating at the new Belvedere Bistro so that staff can fine-tune services, workflow, and receive feedback on the dining experience.

The three-day soft opening also allows Soldiers to familiarize themselves with the Army’s newest Campus-Style Dining Venue (CSDV), a concept which mirrors a modern university dining hall or food court.

This distinction was evident to those attending the first breakfast service on July 27. While the hand-washing station near the entrance was a familiar sight, everything beyond it seemed like unchartered territory.

“I felt lost at first,” said Spc. Jefte Crespo, with B Company, 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Mobile Brigade Combat Team. “But it’s very modern and actually very innovative. I just wasn’t used to seeing all the technology.”

At the Bistro, Soldiers use touchscreen kiosks to select their meals. They can scroll through different food stations depending on the type of cuisine they like, customize their orders, or choose grab-and-go options. Front-of-the-house staff and Compass Group USA representatives were available to assist diners throughout the process.

“I’m not a picky eater, so I just got some egg whites on flatbread with tomatoes and cheese,” Crespo said. “I also ordered the traditional breakfast – scrambled eggs, bacon, biscuits and some home fried potatoes. I thought it was awesome.”

Hours later, the lunch service featured a completely different variety of meal options. Crespo said he navigated the menus much faster the second time and even helped a colleague with his order.

Pfc. Josh Gidens, with B Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 1st MBCT, had a similar experience.

“The first time it was like I didn’t really know what I was doing, but the second time was, ‘OK, I kind of understand what to do now,’” he said.

Gidens said he liked the overall atmosphere of the Bistro, noting the comfortable chairs and varied seating arrangements made for an enjoyable dining experience.

“I think the amenities are a lot better here,” he said. “There’s definitely more options with food, and that’s pretty cool.”

Cpl. Justin Schrubb, with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1MBCT, ate all three meals at the Bistro during the first day of the soft opening, and returned for lunch the next day.

“I like how it is tailored to whatever your nutrition goals are,” he said. “I’m trying to lose weight, and I’m going to the gym more, so I’ve been going for the lower calorie, high-protein options, and then try to limit the carbs.”

Schrubb said having the Bistro nearby will encourage him to make healthier food choices.

“I feel like when I go here, I can eat good-tasting food, and it’s actually good for me,” he said.

Schrubb left the Bistro with a Perfect 10 smoothie from Shake Smart – a blend of blueberry, banana, vanilla protein, and organic peanut butter. Pfc. Jermaine Leggett chose the Matcha Mentality, a beverage containing green tea matcha and vanilla protein.

“I just came from the gym, so I have to make sure my diet is straight,” he said. “I think it’s great how you can customize what you want.”

Spc. Dakota Cunningham, with 642nd Engineer Support Company, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, said he was impressed with the Tradecraft coffee shop and Shake Smart.

“I knew the shakes had a lot of protein, and then I saw the creatine option, which is a pretty cool addition,” Cunningham said. “I’ve been trying different flavors – vanilla, dragon fruit, banana.”

Having dined at the Bistro a few times already, Cunningham said he is becoming familiar with the different food stations, like The Noble Fork and Piccola Italia, and the type of cuisine featured at each one.

“I went for a burger at the grill (Forged in 1775), and it was pretty good,” he said. “I like how you can choose what you want on the burger itself – tomatoes, pickles, cheese, whatever you like.”

Cunningham said he found the ordering system straightforward.

“Basically, you just order the food you want on the kiosk, and wait until your number is called, or they text you when it is ready,” he said. “If there’s a line, I can just go sit in the dining area until I get the text, pick up the food, and you’re good to go.”

About the Bistro:

The Bistro will be open for lunch service following the grand opening ceremony on July 30, with regular hours of operation starting July 31.

Breakfast – 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sunday and Holidays.

Lunch –11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Holidays.

Dinner – Everyday, 4 to 7 p.m.

Grab and Go and Shake Smart is available from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Holidays.

Tradecraft is open from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Holidays.

Soldiers on Essential Station Messing (ESM), or meal cardholders, receive $39 in “Freedom Dollar value” per day for meal purchases. This amounts to $9.57 for breakfast, $15.86 for lunch, and $13.57 for dinner. At the Bistro, unused breakfast funds can roll into lunch and dinner. All other diners, including family members, civilian employees, and retirees, pay a la carte based on menu pricing.

The Belvedere Bistro is located in Bldg. 10305 on North Riva Ridge Loop. It will officially open for lunch service on July 30 following the grand opening ceremony.

Up-to-date information about the Belvedere Bistro will be available on the Fort Drum website at https://home.army.mil/drum/my-fort/all-services/fort-drum-food-service-1 and on the My Army Post App (MAPA).